Zac Brown Band Balance Their Serious and Playful Sides in ‘Stubborn Pride’ and ‘Paradise Lost on Me’ [Listen]
Zac Brown Band honor their roots in a pair of new songs, "Stubborn Pride" and "Paradise Lost on Me." Frontman Zac Brown's smoky vocals take center stage in "Stubborn Pride," a song that returns the experimental group to their country foundation. The seven-minute lament, which features Americana-leaning performer Marcus King, chronicles a man's journey from living a life lead by ego to finding a life partner who settles his wild spirit.b105country.com
