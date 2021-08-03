Site update: Host change underway

You'll, of course, have your own favourite accessories, but here goes with the items I've reviewed since 2015 and their current status!. NB: in numerous cases, brands (Choetech, Tronsmart, TaoTronics, RavPower, dodoCool, and others) have been hit with bans from Amazon because of various 'dodgy' practices, sadly, so I've tried to link to their manufacturer's home/product page. I should note that at no stage have we been part of a 'dodgy' review, but I do recognise that vouchers in boxes and 'free for five star reviews on Amazon', and so on, have been employed for some products and I understand Amazon's stance. It's just a shame in most cases, since these are decent products that have been made harder to get because of over-zealous Asian marketeers. 8-( So, rather than buying from our local Amazon, we now have to order from the other side of the planet and wait weeks. Gah.