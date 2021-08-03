Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Site update: Host change underway

By Jim Margalus
soxmachine.com
 6 days ago

Thanks to the draft and an active trade deadline, Sox Machine set a record for traffic in July, so maybe my host wanted to knock me down a peg in August. But if you believe the official story, a datacenter went down and took the whole provider’s US network down with it.

www.soxmachine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sox Machine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Computersvmware.com

Updates / host patches do not install

I got the baseline in "Non-Critical Host Patches (Predefined)" as non compliant listet. If i start the installation those updates do not install. Install starts and ends without error or so. What is the reason? Any suggestions?. Thanks for help. @mod: if in wrong category pls move.
Texas StateNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

Yeah, well, you know, that's just like, ah, your opinion, man. No. They are doing tank modifications on the first two tanks. It makes no sense to me to use two cranes if one can make the lift alone. The 11000 can easily handle that alone, it just needs to take a stroll around the site to get into position.
Bloomington, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Bloomington is chosen as host site in U.S. bid for 2027 World Expo

Bloomington has emerged as a global competitor to host the 2027 World Expo, based on a pitch to incorporate Minnesota's medical innovations into a showcase for the national theme of health and wellness. President Joe Biden on Thursday formally authorized the city as host location in the United States bid,...
Shoppingallaboutwindowsphone.com

The big, big 2021 All About sites accessory review update

You'll, of course, have your own favourite accessories, but here goes with the items I've reviewed since 2015 and their current status!. NB: in numerous cases, brands (Choetech, Tronsmart, TaoTronics, RavPower, dodoCool, and others) have been hit with bans from Amazon because of various 'dodgy' practices, sadly, so I've tried to link to their manufacturer's home/product page. I should note that at no stage have we been part of a 'dodgy' review, but I do recognise that vouchers in boxes and 'free for five star reviews on Amazon', and so on, have been employed for some products and I understand Amazon's stance. It's just a shame in most cases, since these are decent products that have been made harder to get because of over-zealous Asian marketeers. 8-( So, rather than buying from our local Amazon, we now have to order from the other side of the planet and wait weeks. Gah.
Economywashingtonnewsday.com

As work to revive stalled sites gets underway, developers are being scrutinized.

As work to revive stalled sites gets underway, developers are being scrutinized. Work on reviving blocked development sites across Liverpool has begun, with a senior council officer vowing that low-quality developers will be unable to take them on. The council, the combined authority, and Homes England have formed a “tripartite...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Sales TA Team Picks (August 6th)

The Xbox Summer Sale was always going to be a tough act to follow, but there are still decent discounts in this week's selection if you know where to look. For those struggling with that part, the TA news team is back with some more pointers. Well, most of them, anyway — Sean is off getting drunk in a field somewhere, and Heidi struggled to find any featured games that she hadn't already championed quite recently, so politely abstained. Nevertheless, the rest of us have put together a trio of choices, so you may still find something new to add to your backlog yet. Here's what we've got for you this week...
Bloomington, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Bloomington is chosen as host site in U.S. bid for 2027 World Expo

Bloomington has emerged as a global competitor to host the 2027 World Expo, based on a pitch to incorporate Minnesota's medical innovations into a showcase for the national theme of health and wellness. President Joe Biden on Thursday formally authorized the city as host location in the United States bid,...
Texas StateNASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

Has anyone tried this yet? I'm an amateur at photoshop, but I think this turned out pretty nice. Original image came from the following Jack Beyer tweet. Nice. The nose of the ship should be at around 138-140m high when stacked. I believe they currently have no way to unhook S20 from the crane when stacked.

Comments / 0

Community Policy