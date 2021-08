(Aug 7): A junior manager at HSBC Holdings Plc who wrote a 48-page report about racism in the workplace has quit, according to a person familiar with the matter. Ian Clarke, who had been at the London-based bank for 15 years, cited a lack of support from his colleagues after he raised issues about discrimination at the company, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters. Clarke was a salesman in the U.S. global liquidity and cash management division in New York.