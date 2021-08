Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, makes a shirtless appearance in the new music video for the remix of her song "Tequila Does." So do his two brothers. The former model and ex-NYPD police officer recently shared a photo of himself with his brothers on the music video set on Instagram, and the family resemblance is obvious. One of McLoughlin's siblings is named K.C., and he's on Instagram, too; a press release for the video reveals the other brother is Patrick.