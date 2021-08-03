Cancel
Visual Art

Civil War picture frame held two photos

Cover picture for the articleBy 1861, when the Civil War started, there already were several ways to take a picture. The first photos of a war were taken during the Mexican-American fight from 1846 to 1848. The Civil War (1861 – 1865) was the fourth. Matthew Brady was a determined photographer who collected his and other photographers’ war photos by buying negatives from others. Most of the pictures in museums today are part of the record saved by Brady, but not all were taken by him.

