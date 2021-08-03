Jimmie Allen, Brad Paisley Turn Nature Into Their Stage in ‘Freedom Was a Highway’ Video [Watch]
Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley take the open road in the music video for their collaborative song, "Freedom Was a Highway." The video opens with Allen leaving church, overcome with the sudden urge to get in his car and drive deep into the woods where he stumbles upon a guitar hiding amongst the trees. With a strum of the magical instrument, Allen's bandmates appear in the middle of the road, the singer taking leading vocals on the mic.b105country.com
Comments / 0