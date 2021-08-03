Cancel
Jimmie Allen, Brad Paisley Turn Nature Into Their Stage in ‘Freedom Was a Highway’ Video [Watch]

By Cillea Houghton
B105
B105
 3 days ago
Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley take the open road in the music video for their collaborative song, "Freedom Was a Highway." The video opens with Allen leaving church, overcome with the sudden urge to get in his car and drive deep into the woods where he stumbles upon a guitar hiding amongst the trees. With a strum of the magical instrument, Allen's bandmates appear in the middle of the road, the singer taking leading vocals on the mic.

B105

B105

Duluth, MN
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

