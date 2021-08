MARSHALL — Services for Harvey “Buck” Buchholtz, 84, of Marshall are 11 a.m. Thursday at First Lutheran Church in Marshall. Interment will follow in the Marshall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation will continue Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made out to Prairie Home Hospice.