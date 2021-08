Being woken up at seven by the loudest seagulls and what sounded like a strangled cat, you'd have thought that we'd have caught our nine forty tram and definitely made it for the ten forty one. Spoiler alert, we didn't. No idea where time went but as a result we skyped the Douglas tram and drove to laxey to catch the mountain railway. We *should* have had plenty of time but two laps of the town after missing a few turns and a closed road meant we were literally running to catch the train. Within two minutes of being in it, ash and I were subtly inching towards the middle of the tram, a little fearful of the edges. Seth on the other hand was not fearful, even as the mist crowded in and visibility decreased to zero. We spotted more milk horses and Seth made the whole tram laugh as he pointed out the 'wool dogs'. Finally at the top, it was time for a cuppa and a colour in the mist. The tram back was full to bursting with train enthusiasts (who are mostly on our ferry tomorrow!) One of whom had their ear chewed off by Seth all the way down the mountain, she did give us a very good ice cream recommendation though so can't have been too bothered by the interrogation of a four year old! The mist cleared as we left and the view took away some of the fear of the edges!