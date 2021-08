Whether or not you are a country music fan, a TikTok watcher or a Facebook troller, you can’t help but bump into some press surrounding the fun, lighthearted song by Dustin Lynch called “Fancy Like.” If you haven’t heard this song, it is making a splash because it not only has a catchy tune but also may have Wendy’s and Natural Light saying ‘thank you” while moving Applebee’s to bring back an old menu favorite — all of which result from comical brand references in the lyrics. In fact, food and beverage references, especially to tequila, are popping up everywhere in the country music scene.