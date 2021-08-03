MARSHALL — Mass of Christian Burial for Bernadette Stassen, 98, of Marshall will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Marshall. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, with a CCW rosary at 5 p.m. and a parish prayer service with sharing of memories at 7:30 p.m. at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Remembrance Center. Interment will take place at St. Eloi Catholic Cemetery in Ghent. A livestream and recording of the service will be available at www.holy-redeemer.com.