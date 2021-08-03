Cancel
Economy

Downtown pizza business still closed, in limbo

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the social media app Nextdoor, someone asked whether Ciddici’s Pizza in downtown Albany would ever reopen. I had wondered about the same thing and this week tried to find out. The short answer is: Who knows?. As I reported in April, when I became aware of the situation, the...

