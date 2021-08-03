Downtown pizza business still closed, in limbo

Friday is the last day of business for the Big Boppers restaurant in Downtown Wellsville, but it’s the beginning of a new chaptefr for the family who owns it. Restaurant owner Cora Carnell says her family has been a part of the Wellsville small business scene for over two decades, beginning in the 1990s when her mother and sister opened a video rental store, 2 Sisters Video. Her father Bob later took over the store and renamed it Main Street Video, but after the Netflix boom of the mid-2000s crushed the video rental industry, Bob decided to try something new and opened a café. When Bob was diagnosed with cancer in 2008, Cora took over the café, renamed it Big Boppers, plastered its walls with 1950s regalia, and moved it downtown to Main Street.
