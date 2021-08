Hello everyone -- Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) here and we've turned the pages on our calendars to August so that means we're in the endgame now. Sorry, I just always wanted to say we're in the endgame now! What we're really in is the stretch run of Fantasy Football 2021 draft preparation. We want to get you caught up with everything here and so we'll be dedicating each of the following weeks to one position group with an offshoot of content specific to that position. This week will be running backs.