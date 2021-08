Olympic athletes are revered so much, they're often put on pedestals and looked upon to uphold impossible standards. When they don't behave the way we expect them to, that's when the backlash rolls in—just look at how people responded to Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from certain gymnastics competitions at this year's Games. But now, athletes from a few different sports are making headlines for allegedly exhibiting some truly unsportsmanlike behavior in the Olympic Village and on a flight back from the Games as well, officials say. Three of them have since been banned from upcoming games on their home turf and a group of them are still under investigation due to their actions. To see what these Olympians did to land themselves in trouble, read on.