Rappahannock County, VA

It’s last call to vote in REC’s director elections

By Rachel Needham
Rappahannock News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at who’s running for seats on our electric coop’s board. Director elections are underway at the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC), with seats open in three regions including eastern Rappahannock County. The election period began July 1 and will continue until REC’s virtual annual meeting on Aug. 11. Member-owners can vote by mail by completing a paper proxy designation, online via MyREC Smarthub, or at the virtual meeting in August. In order to attend the meeting, member-owners must register between 7 a.m. on Aug. 5 and 5 p.m. on Aug. 6.

www.rappnews.com

