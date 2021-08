The phrase is meat to a lion and the scent of blood to a shark. To a sailor, it’s the wiser but equally wild kin of the beach culture benediction, surf’s up. Somewhere between the imagery of British poet laureate John Masefield, of “And all I need is a tall ship and a star to steer her by,” and the practicalities of “Seventeen ways to get into trouble” described in H.A. Calahan’s 1932 book, “Learning to Sail,” are the Tuesday Night Sundown Series of sailboat races begun and ended across a tight start-finish line drawn across oncoming current between the Windmill Pointe Park outer breakwall and a temporary orange buoy set up for the weekly contests.