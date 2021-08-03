Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Fall 2021 Move-In

University of Vermont
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove-in for incoming first-year and new transfer students will be either Thursday, August 26 or Friday, August 27. Returning students move in on Sunday, August 29. Check housing.uvm.edu to confirm your scheduled arrival date and time.

www.uvm.edu

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Rochester, NYUniversity of Rochester

Fall 2021 move-in: Details for River Campus and Eastman

Details about the student move-in processes for undergraduate students arriving on River Campus and the Eastman School of Music campus have been announced. In addition to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement, all students arriving from an international location will be required to have a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival to campus and before moving into campus housing. Follow the links below for more details:
Housingtulane.edu

A Move-In Message

This weekend members of the Class of 2025 will take their first steps as new Tulanians. Move-in is a time-honored tradition that never disappoints. The excitement and joy of students are palpable, the pride of parents is unmistakable – the smiles run from ear to ear and the tears flow. Our team from Housing and Residence Life, along with student and staff volunteers from throughout the university, will ensure that the newest members of our academic family receive a warm Wave welcome and a smooth transition to their new home.
Noble, OKnews9.com

OU Announces Its Move-In Plans For Fall 2021 Semester

The University of Oklahoma announced its move-in plans for the fall 2021 semester including plans for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Move-in hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Students and families will check in at the Lloyd...
Laramie, WYuwyo.edu

UW Moves Forward With Fall Semester Plan, Indoor Mask Requirement

The University of Wyoming is proceeding with a traditional fall 2021 semester while taking steps to manage COVID-19 amid an increase in cases locally and nationally. UW’s Board of Trustees today (Wednesday) approved a fall semester plan that strongly encourages and incentivizes COVID vaccinations; will require masks indoors through at least Sept. 20 under circumstances to be communicated to the campus early next week; requires students and employees to be tested upon entry to the university; includes a mandatory education seminar on the virus; expands the current weekly sample testing program to both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and students, with 3 percent of the population tested weekly; and provides for adjustments as circumstances change.
Weatherford, OKwdnonline.com

SWOSU students move in for fall semester

Southwestern Oklahoma State students moved in this week — some new students arrived along with some familiar faces returning for another semester. Although the fall semester was different last year due to COVID-19, students are excited for a semester where masks are not required. The Weatherford Daily News spoke to students who were moving into SWOSU dorms. Jarret Hoff is a freshman this year at SWOSU and Antonio Dorrell is returning for his sophomore year. Both students are from Gracemont.
Fort Collins, COColorado State University

What to expect for Fall 2021 campus Move-In Week

As CSU begins a busy week of students arriving on campus, Housing & Dining Services is ready to welcome more than 8,000 residents who will be living in the residence halls and University apartments. With enrollment steadily increasing over the summer, CSU is poised to start the in-person semester with a full house.
CollegesMetro News

WVSU BOG allows for some personnel moves before fall semester begins

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State University Board of Governors took action on some housekeeping measures during a meeting held Friday morning. Following a two-hour executive session, the BOG approved motions to authorize Vice President/Chief of Staff Ericke Cage to sign contracts with the interim vice president for students affairs and compensation packages for WVSU’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs and the interim associate provost and vice president of academic affairs.
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Rice moves first 2 weeks of fall semester classes online

Rice University will shift the first two weeks of the fall semester online and has implemented a host of “temporary” restrictions following a surge in COVID-19 cases on campus and in the Greater Houston area. Since students’ arrival Sunday, the campus, which is largely vaccinated, experienced an increase in cases,...
Waleska, GAtribuneledgernews.com

PHOTOS: Students move in to Reinhardt University campus for fall semester

WALESKA — Reinhardt University welcomed some of its first students Friday as first-year and transfer students began to move onto the campus. Athletes started moving in last week; the campus is on a staggered schedule in part to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. The university is expecting a little over 1,000 students this semester, with a majority on campus. A majority of courses will be offered in person.
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
High SchoolPosted by
The Daily Gazette

Section II planning to move forward with fall sports despite NYSED recommendations

Though a health and safety guide for the 2021-22 school year released Thursday by the state Education Department recommends canceling “high” risk high school athletics in areas with high community transmission of the novel coronavirus, Section II athletics officials said Friday that until such measures are mandated by the state, plans are still in place to begin practice for all fall sports on Aug. 23.
Bloomer, WIbloomeradvance.com

Bloomer Chamber Featured Business: Intentional Journeys, LLC

Stephanie Homann, a Bloomer native, and owner of Intentional Journeys, LLC, has specialized in planning and coordinating travel opportunities for clients for 10+ years. Stephanie, an Active & Adventure Certified travel advisor, focuses on travel that can include voluntourism. When her clients experience a vacation, they are also provided options with an opportunity to give back and volunteer in the culture, city, or area they are visiting. These volunteer events can be just a few hours or an entire day. Trips that incorporate a portion of volunteerism allow travelers to making a lasting impact within the communities they visit.
Abilene, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

ACU freshmen move in, hopeful pandemic won’t upend fall term

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Freshman Wildcats are staying positive during the first day of dorm move-in. Most hopeful their fall term will come and go uninterrupted as they further their education still under the threat of COVID-19. Roommates Joisset Hernandez and Cailyn Alvarado were among the many freshmen hauling boxes and luggage up and down the stairs of ACU’s newest dormitory, Bullock Hall. The nursing majors say they’re excited to embark on their collegiate adventures but are mindful of the virus that’s dominated the lives of their post-graduate professional counterparts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy