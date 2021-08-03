Fall 2021 Move-In

This weekend members of the Class of 2025 will take their first steps as new Tulanians. Move-in is a time-honored tradition that never disappoints. The excitement and joy of students are palpable, the pride of parents is unmistakable – the smiles run from ear to ear and the tears flow. Our team from Housing and Residence Life, along with student and staff volunteers from throughout the university, will ensure that the newest members of our academic family receive a warm Wave welcome and a smooth transition to their new home.