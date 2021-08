While the Olympic boxing tournament was going on in Tokyo, on the outskirts of the city in Kashima, Brazil and Mexico threatened to go toe-to-toe in the soccer semifinal.. In the end, no-one landed the knockout blow. Mexico, so free scoring throughout the competition, concentrated more on defence, aware that at the end of the contest matters would be decided on a penalty shootout rather than points -- and they got what they deserved when they missed their first two kicks, before defending champions Brazil booked their place in the final by netting all four of theirs.