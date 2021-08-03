City schools approve personnel

Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff speaks to the members of the Cullman City School Board during a work session Monday morning. Tyler Hanes

With new teacher induction beginning Monday, the Cullman City School Board held a short morning meeting to approve a few more personnel moves for the upcoming school year.

Among the personnel decisions were the TEAMS contracts for the upcoming school year. TEAMS, or Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science, is a new type of teacher contract approved by the state legislature earlier this year that can allow math and science teachers to receive a salary raise in exchange for giving up their tenure.

To enter into a TEAMS contract, teachers need to have an advanced credential from either the National Institute for STEM Education or National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification, or plan to obtain one. Teachers who are working toward their credential can enter into a one-year preliminary contract that is renewable for up to three years.

The board approved preliminary one-year contracts for Brandon Hyatt, Jeremy Clemmons, Michelle Greenlee, Emily Ray, Leann Evans and Kim Graves that are effective from Aug. 1 through June 30, 2022, and a five-year TEAMS contract for Natalie Tielking that is effective from Aug. 1 through June 30, 2026.

In other business, the board:

Approved a joint purchasing agreement with Sand Mountain CNP Cooperative beginning July 1 through June 30, 2022.

Approved an interagency agreement between Cullman City Schools and Family Support Services, LLC beginning Aug. 1 through July 31, 2022.

Approved a memorandum of understanding between Therapy Partners, Inc. and Cullman City Board of Education.

Approved a Bulletin Display Agreement between Cullman City Head Start and Quality Outdoor Advertising, LLC beginning Sept. 1 through March 1, 2022.

Approved a contract with Amanda Tanner to provide early childhood education consultation services for Cullman City Primary School for July 21-29.

Approved a contract with Christy Free to provide social emotional learning services for Cullman City Primary School for July 21-29.

Approved a contract with Lois Bice to prepare for Head Start 2021-2022 school year.

Approved the Head Start quarterly federal financial report for June 30.

Approved the salvage of outdated math and German textbooks from Cullman High School.

Approved the salvage of a Dell Latitude computer from Head Start.

Approved the salvage of outdated math, English and reading textbooks from West Elementary School.

The Cullman City School Board will next meet on Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. in the Central Office Board Room.