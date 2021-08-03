County school board approves personnel for new school year

Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette, from right, speaks with school board members Gene Sullins and Heath Allbright at a meeting in May. Tyler Hanes

With students and teachers returning to the classroom next week, the Cullman County School Board met Monday morning to approve personnel moves and a few other items.

The board approved Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science contracts for the upcoming year. Math and science teachers who have an advanced credential from either the National Institute for STEM Education or National Board for Professional Teaching Standards Certification, or plan to obtain one, were able to enter into a TEAMS contract and receive a raise while giving up their tenure.

Teachers who are planning to receive their credential were approved for one-year preliminary contracts, while teachers who already have their credential and at least 20 years of experience in the system were approved for five-year contracts.

The board approved TEAMS contracts for the following teachers:

Justin Turner Aby, Good Hope High School, preliminary (one-year).

Paige Parker Adams, Cold Springs High School, preliminary (one-year).

Shaunna Lynn Aker, Hanceville High School, preliminary (one-year).

Leslie Annett Arnold, Fairview Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Andrea F. Bates, Cold Springs K-8, preliminary (one-year).

Mary Katerine Brewer, Hanceville High School, preliminary (one-year).

Shannon Warnke Bridges, Vinemont High School, advanced (five-year).

James J. Brown, Vinemont High School, preliminary (one-year).

Joan Michelle Bryant, Fairview High School, preliminary (one-year).

Ramona Goodwin Burt, Fairview High School, preliminary (one-year).

Blaise A. Carie, Vinemont High School, preliminary (one-year).

Gerrita T. Cleghorn, West Point Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Carol Jane Cline, Good Hope High School, preliminary (one-year).

Leah Welch Cochran, West Point High School, advanced (five-year).

Mark A. Cornelius, Holly Pond High School, preliminary (one-year).

Emily Beth Davis, Vinemont Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Norma Jeane Dodd, Hanceville High School, preliminary (one-year).

Carolyn E. Doss, Cold Springs High School, preliminary (one-year).

Rebecca T. Drummond, West Point High School, preliminary (one-year).

Tristan Ravae Goodwin, Good Hope High School, preliminary (one-year).

Candice D. Harbison, West Point High School, preliminary (one-year).

Rebecca D. Harper, West Point Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Joseph W. Hicks, West Point High School, preliminary (one-year).

Natasha Liann Holder, Good Hope High School, preliminary (one-year).

Noah Alexander Holder, Good Hope High School, preliminary (one-year).

Lisa Ann Holt, Good Hope High School, preliminary (one-year).

David R. Hulsey, Harmony, preliminary (one-year).

Taylor Brooke Jones, Fairview Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Tracey Renae Jones, Parkside, advanced (five-year).

Kimberly M. Kanaday, Hanceville Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Lance W. Lay, Vinemont High School, advanced (five-year).

Dana Michelle Lisle, Hanceville High School, preliminary (one-year).

Cheryl W. Mangum, Fairview High School, advanced (one-year).

Rebecca Joy McSpadden, Good Hope Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Emily Lake Oldacre, West Point Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Joquitta M. Posey, West Point Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Alan Marshel Scott, Good Hope High School, preliminary (one-year).

Lenny K. Seymore, Good Hope Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Adriana Skutchan, Good Hope High School, preliminary (one-year).

Lucretia Ann Smith, West Point High School, advanced (five-year).

David M. Stokes. Vinemont High School, preliminary (one-year).

Megan Addieline Stripling, Good Hope Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Jennifer England Swann, Good Hope Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Kathryn Allison Taylor, Fairview Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Amy Whaley, Hanceville Middle School, preliminary (one-year).

Samantha Riddle Whisenant, Vinemont High Schoo, preliminary (one-year).

In other business, the board:

Approved a request from Fairview High School to pay Jeff Daniel $1,500 for serving as the 2020-2021 JV girls and varsity girls assistant coach, paid by local school funds.

Approved a request from Hanceville High School to pay the following, paid by local school funds: Ryan Brewer, 2021-2022 athletic director/Dragonfly- $1,500; Les Robertson, field maintenance and other football duties for 2021-2022- $1,800.

Approved a request to pay the following bus drivers to spray/sanitize the summer learning camp school buses at their hourly rate of pay for one hour per day (effective June 11 through July 2), paid by GEERS/ESSER funds: Amy Allcorn, Selina Butts, Jerry Ferrell, Bobby Freeman, Kellie Graham, Charles Holcomb, Stacey Holloway, Tammie Hudson, Phala Jacobs, Vol Jones, Pat McKenzie, Joyce Shannon, William Tindale, Beverly Woods.

Approved a request to pay the following sub bus drivers to spray/sanitize the summer learning camp school buses at $21.51 per hour for one hour per day (effective June 11 through July 2), paid by GEERS/ESSER funds: Nathan Fowler, Sarah Green, Randy Hollis, Dawn Holmes.

Approved to contract with the North Alabama Agriplex to provide outdoor classroom resources and support for Cullman County Schools.

The Cullman County School Board will next meet on Aug. 12 in the Central Office Board Room, with a work session beginning at 3:30 p.m. and the meeting immediately following.