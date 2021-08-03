Cancel
Seattle, WA

Currency markets are Sleepless in Seattle

By Jeffrey Halley
marketpulse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrency markets traded sideways overnight, with the US dollar remaining in tight ranges versus both developed and emerging currencies. The fall in US 10-year yields only really impacted USD/JPY, which has long been a pure rate differential play. Unsurprisingly, USD/JPY fell 0.37% to 109.35 overnight, edging lower to 109.20 this morning. It is now approaching support at 109.10, with this region having provided support since early May. Another leg down in US yields tonight should see USD/JPY breakthrough 109.00 on its way to 108.50 and potentially 107.00.

