Maryland State

Police: 2 killed, 1 hurt in Maryland shooting

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo women are dead after a shooting in Landover over the weekend, Prince George’s County police said Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Village Green Drive on Friday night found three women outside suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. One woman died on the scene a second died a short time later at a hospital, and a third woman’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.

www.wbal.com

