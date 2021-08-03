Police: 2 killed, 1 hurt in Maryland shooting
Two women are dead after a shooting in Landover over the weekend, Prince George’s County police said Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Village Green Drive on Friday night found three women outside suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. One woman died on the scene a second died a short time later at a hospital, and a third woman’s injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, police said.www.wbal.com
