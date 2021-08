The US is home to some of the best drag racing in the world, and over the years has become a Mecca for fast JDM cars. When one thinks of fast Japanese sports cars, popular models such as the Toyota Supra, Nissan Skyline GT-R, and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution spring to mind, but there are some rarer breeds also making headlines. One such car is the second-generation W20 Toyota MR2 of BoostedBoiz fame. Kyle and his crew are best known for building incredibly fast Hondas, but their recent exploits with this Toyota have been making internet headlines for all the right reasons: it's the fastest of its kind in the world.