Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

No Vaccine Could Mean No Job And More

By Kevin Williams
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The answer is debating them over dinner, at a barbeque or basically anywhere could lead to a bitter argument, the end of a friendship or even a family member swearing never to speak with you…and vice versa. I’m smart enough to stay away from the first three but I simply...

wobm.com

Comments / 152

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Pandemic#Unchartered Territory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

More Vaccinated People Are Dying of COVID in England Than Unvaccinated – Here’s Why

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
PharmaceuticalsWRAL

Fact check: If you had COVID, should you get the vaccine?

As the U.S. tries to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, skeptics on social media are challenging the efficacy of vaccines for people who were previously infected by the virus. Dr. Joseph Mercola, an osteopathic physician identified as a top spreader of anti-vaccine misinformation on Facebook, dismissed the need for vaccination in...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?

The U.S. on Monday finally reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of American adults — a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Public Healthcaliforniahealthline.org

Analysis: Don’t Want a Vaccine? Be Prepared to Pay More for Insurance.

America’s covid-19 vaccination rate is around 60% for ages 12 and up. That’s not enough to reach so-called herd immunity, and in states like Missouri — where a number of counties have vaccination rates under 25% — hospitals are overwhelmed by serious outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant. The...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

4 in 5 vaccinated Americans blame unvaccinated for rising cases: poll

An overwhelming majority of vaccinated Americans in a new poll blames those who are unvaccinated for a recent spike in coronavirus cases nationwide. Approximately 4 out of 5 vaccinated respondents, 79 percent, point to the unvaccinated for the rising cases, the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll found. Just more than one-third of all vaccinated respondents — 36 percent — also point to former President Trump, while 33 percent blame conservative media and 30 percent say people from other countries traveling to the United States are responsible.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

The unvaccinated still think Covid vaccines are a risk, survey finds

(CNN) — Just over half of Americans who remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 still believe the vaccine is more dangerous than the coronavirus -- despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, according to a new survey published Wednesday. Unvaccinated adults still also largely believe the news media have exaggerated the severity of...
Public HealthSlate

What Does It Mean to “Blame” the Unvaccinated Who Get COVID?

As cases of the coronavirus (especially the delta variant) swell, there are constant stories of people who flouted vaccination and general public health guidance and then got sick. An attendee of Hillsong Church who refused to get vaccinated dies of coronavirus; a radio host who mocked vaccinations on the air is under intensive care. These stories often provoke anger.
Public HealthNewsweek

The Unvaccinated Are Losing Jobs and Friends

As governments throughout the world push to get their populations vaccinated against COVID and fully reopen their economies, those who refuse the vaccine could see their relationships and job opportunities affected. Concerns about the safety of the vaccines have been exacerbated by the spread of disinformation, while some see the...
Public Healthkmuw.org

Who Are The Unvaccinated?

Covid-19 is surging in largely unvaccinated parts of the country. Parts of the South are being hit especially hard by the Delta variant. But the danger has been slow to translate into policy or action. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said that it’s “time to start blaming the unvaccinated.” Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country.
Nevada State8newsnow.com

In Nevada, decisions on vaccine mandates could affect more people soon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Across the nation, we’re starting to see various public and government agencies require COVID-19 vaccinations — or routine testing for those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Jason Dazley with the VA of Southern Nevada Healthcare System says 99% of their staff already has their shots. He thinks...
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Vaccination segregation grows in New Jersey

As the divide between the vaccinated and unvaccinated grows, there is a trend emerging that will segregate the two groups and even deny access to the unvaccinated. Organizers of the Sea, Hear, Now music festival in Asbury Park announced new restrictions for next month's event. People will be denied entry if they cannot prove vaccination status, or show proof of a negative COVID test. Masks will be required for all indoor activities, regardless of vaccination status.
Public HealthNewswise

What the Delta variant means for COVID-19 spread and vaccines

Newswise — If you check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 data tracker, which tracks cases in each state, much of the country is colored bright red, indicating a high rate of transmission of COVID. A large chunk of the population is still unvaccinated against COVID-19, fewer people...

Comments / 152

Community Policy