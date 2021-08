Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Robinhood Markets — Robinhood shares rose in wild trading as the newly public online brokerage zoomed past its IPO price of $38 per share. The brokerage app surpassed its IPO debut volume of 102.5 million shares from July 29, as it traded over 104.6 million shares as of midday Wednesday, according to CNBC's Gina Francolla. The stock was last seen up 37% around $64.