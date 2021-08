Germany’s Green party has come a long way from the radical fringe group of the 1980s, moving into the mainstream and appealing to a wider swath of voters backing policies for tackling climate change. It has helped shape Germany’s exit from nuclear power and pushed for Europe’s industrial powerhouse to become a world leader in hydrogen technology. Now, it heads into the Sept. 26 election in a strong position to be part of the next coalition government, and perhaps even to lead it.