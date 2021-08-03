Cancel
Business

UK public inflation expectations jump in July – Citi/YouGov

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The British public’s expectations for inflation over the coming year rose sharply in July to 3.1% from 2.8% in June, although they remain below a recent peak of 3.8% recorded in December, a monthly poll from Citi and YouGov showed on Tuesday. Longer-term inflation expectations for the...

