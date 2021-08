Sylvia Drumm may be retired, but that hasn’t stopped her from putting her hands to work and being a “citizen wherever she serves.”. Drumm’s husband, Gene, is a retiree of Georgia Power and today, Sylvia is an active member of Georgia Power’s Ambassadors – Metro Atlanta East chapter, one of the 12 chapters across the state of retirees who have committed to caring and sharing within their communities through active volunteerism and community support.