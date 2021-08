Disrupt long hours of sitting. Sitting still is making us tired. It might sound counter-intuitive, but feeling alert and awake is tied to moving around. When you sit still for a long period of time, your body functions slow down until you enter something a little like a ‘sleep’ mode. We can also become more susceptible to weight gain as our metabolism slows. It’s normal to feel tired when you finally stand up, because your body has to switch modes and start providing you with the energy to move again. No surprise then that to keep us going throughout the day we snack on sugary foods. Then we get to the end of the day feeling exhausted, and instead of having the energy to work out or prepare a healthy meal, we collapse on the couch to binge-watch our favorite Netflix show.