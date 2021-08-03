A new documentary on ‘Salvator Mundi’ alleges discord over the world’s most expensive artwork
Since its record-breaking sale at Christie’s New York in 2017 for an eye-watering $450 million, Salvator Mundi (Latin for ‘Saviour of the World’) has been the topic of global debate - with scholars casting doubt on whether it can be fully attributed to Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci. The French documentary The Saviour for Sale: The Story of Salvator Mundi, which recently made its UK debut at the Sheffield DocFest, makes shocking allegations surrounding the geopolitical turmoil the painting reportedly caused between France and Saudi Arabia.www.tatler.com
