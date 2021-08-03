VEHICLE LEAVES ROADWAY NEAR METZ HILL

A vehicle left the roadway near Metz Hill on Saturday. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 10:15 a.m. a single vehicle crash occurred on Goodrich Highway at Goodrich Spur Road near the Metz Hill interchange of Interstate Five. The report said a pickup was southbound on the highway when the vehicle left the right shoulder of the road because the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The pickup went through a fence and crossed a grassy area.