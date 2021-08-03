Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

VEHICLE LEAVES ROADWAY NEAR METZ HILL

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vehicle left the roadway near Metz Hill on Saturday. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 10:15 a.m. a single vehicle crash occurred on Goodrich Highway at Goodrich Spur Road near the Metz Hill interchange of Interstate Five. The report said a pickup was southbound on the highway when the vehicle left the right shoulder of the road because the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The pickup went through a fence and crossed a grassy area.

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Traffic
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metz#Interchange#Goodrich#Guardrail#Traffic Accident#Metz Hill#Oregon State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy