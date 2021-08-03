Logitech Debuts Wireless Earbuds Built For Business
New Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds Certified for Major Video Conferencing Platforms Enable Smarter Video Meetings and Seamless Connectivity Across Devices. Logitech (LOGI) is helping professionals stay clear, confident and connected in the next phase of hybrid work with the launch of its Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds, the first earbuds targeted to be certified by all three major cloud video conferencing platforms—Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom Video Communications, Inc.aithority.com
