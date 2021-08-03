OPINION | EDITORIAL: Disbelief disses

The governor of Arkansas has been touring the state, trying to drum up more vaccinations against the covid-19 disease. This virus is something like out of a bad horror movie. It's the monster that keeps rising from the dead. Just when we thought things were going swimmingly, this Delta variant knocks the numbers through the roof again. The only real protection, such that it is, is the vaccination will at least keep (most of) the vaccinated out of the hospitals and off ventilators. And better yet, almost assuredly out of the coroner's office.