For A Scenic History Lesson Visit The Park-McCullough Historic House In Vermont
The Park-McCullough Historic House is a 35-room Victorian mansion located in North Bennington, Vermont. Originally built on 200 acres of land in 1865, The Park-McCullough Historic House was the home of socialites Lizzie and John McCullough.
Nowadays, The Park-McCullough Historic House is a great destination for anyone planning to spend some time in Vermont and looking for a history lesson during their day outing. As you wander through the rooms and take in the architecture and decor in the mansion, you’ll get a feel for what life was like in the late 1800s.
The Park-McCullough Historic House hosts various special events on the grounds too. Therefore, if you plan accordingly, you can enjoy a wine tasting, movie night, or live music, after you’ve toured the inside of the mansion.
To learn more about admission costs and upcoming events, visit The Park-McCullough Historic House’s website.
Address: Park-McCullough Historic Governor's Mansion, 1 Park St, North Bennington, VT 05257, USA
