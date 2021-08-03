BLUES TRIBUTE TO THE THREE KINGS TUESDAY NIGHT

It will be a tribute to “the three kings” on Tuesday night at Music on the Half Shell. Portland-based drummer Tony Coleman, said to be one of the most revered blues drummers in the world today, has assembled an all-star group of Portland musicians to pay tribute to three of his mentors and former bosses, pioneering blues guitarists BB King, Albert King and Freddie King. Information from Music on the Half Shell said that Coleman is one of the few musicians alive to have toured and/or recorded with all three of the legendary bluesmen.