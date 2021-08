(Urbana, IL) — The University of Illinois is looking to bring more Indian students to campus. The university announced over the weekend that it is going to open a recruitment office in India to help build relationships and get more Indian students to apply to the school. There are already nearly three-thousand Indian students in the U of I system, making them second to only Chinese students. U of I President Tim Kileen says the new recruitment office can help grow the university into the future.