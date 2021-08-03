US Enterprises Seek Help from Cybersecurity Vendors to Fend Off Attacks
ISG Provider Lens report finds many cybersecurity vendors forming partnerships to provide the best defenses. Enterprises in the U.S. are turning to cybersecurity providers offering best-of-breed technologies that can help them fend off cyberattacks from sophisticated criminals, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.aithority.com
