Biles returns to competition with a bronze medal and a smile

By JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer
WRAL News
 3 days ago
TOKYO — Simone Biles returned to the competition at the Tokyo Olympics in style, and will leave with another medal. What color it is really isn't the point. That she delivered a tense, heart-pounding routine on the balance beam and nailed it with a smile meant everything. Biles looked calm...

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

