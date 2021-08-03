Cancel
Economy

Is The End Of Deceptive Resort Fees Finally In Sight?

By Matthew Klint
BoardingArea
 5 days ago
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has the power to immediately eliminate hidden fees at hotels and resorts (and indeed, across the economy). It is time for it to act to protect consumers. Transparency should not be a partisan issue. So-called “drip pricing” undermines free markets and cannot be defended. It’s...

liveandletsfly.com

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resorts#Deception#The New York Times#Stubhub#Trump#Marriott
