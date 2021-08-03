Inveniam Capital Partners Acquires Factom, Inc.

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.