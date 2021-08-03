Cancel
Inveniam Capital Partners Acquires Factom, Inc.

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc. announced that it has acquired Factom, an Austin-based blockchain innovations company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. With the acquisition, Inveniam acquires nearly 40 fundamental blockchain patents and with its existing patent portfolio, Inveniam becomes the 8th largest US-based blockchain patent holder, ranking just behind Intel and ahead of Microsoft, Fidelity Investments, Capital One, and Bank of America.

