Aldi Copycat Chick-fil-A Sandwich
A few weeks ago, I heard about the copycat Chick-fil-A sandwich that you could make with ingredients from Aldi! Apparently it was quite the hot topic on the internet. I think I was a little late hearing about this trend – but I really wanted to try it out. We rarely go to Chick-fil-A (there aren’t any super close by), and one of my boys has been begging for it quite a lot recently. Since Aldi is a lot closer, and never has the line that we usually see in the drive-thru, this seemed like the perfect time to try out the copycat Chick-fil-A sandwich!themerrythought.com
Comments / 0