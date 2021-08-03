Minivans Making Not-So-Mini Comeback

You can trace the fall of the minivan to a single date: June 11, 1993. On that Friday in the early years of the Clinton administration Jurassic Park opened in theaters, smashing into the cultural consciousness like an exquisitely rendered meteor and leaving ripple effects that we feel to this day. Among them: the vehicles. Jeep Wranglers and Ford Explorers that audiences instantly fell in love with. Sales of SUVs, which had already been on an uptick, exploded after the film's release and, to this day, show no sign of stopping. (The SUV accounted for 50 percent of autos sold in the U.S. in 2020.) Virtually overnight, SUVs became the de facto family car, firmly supplanting the minivan, which had reigned since the mid 1980s, after it replaced the station wagon.