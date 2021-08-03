Cancel
Minivans Making Not-So-Mini Comeback

By Dan Corlett
fox4now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember making fun of your friends "Soccer mom car"? Well those jokes may not be aging so well. The minivan has often been the butt of many jokes. But new reports show that the car many have deemed "uncool" is making a big comeback on dealer lots. That report by...

Are Minivans Cool Again?

For a long time, mini-vans seemed uncool but not anymore. According to the Cox automotive report, mini-vans are making a comeback. Last month, while most cars, trucks and SUV’s sold at their sticker price, mini-vans were selling at eight percent above their sticker due to the high demand. A spokesperson from Kelly Blue Book said that people are realizing there aren’t many better options for families than a mini-van. Most offer more passenger room and more cargo room than SUVs.
