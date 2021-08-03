A Sneak Peek at Madman Entertainment’s November 2021 Anime Release Plans
While subject to change between now, them going on pre-order next month and being released, we have gotten our first sneak peek at the physical anime releases Australian anime publisher Madman Entertainment intends to hit shelves in November 2021. Planned to be released just ahead of the holiday season include a complete Season 1-5 collection of Sailor Moon, new works such as Kakushigoto and Deca-Dence and even a 20th Anniversary Limited Edition of Studio Ghibli’s iconic Spirited Away.www.otakustudy.com
