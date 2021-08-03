Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

How many Olympic medals does Simone Biles have?

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3udTT4_0bG962n600
Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal, won in the beam final at Tokyo 2020 on 3 August (Getty Images)

Simone Biles is widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, she has won a total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals to date.

Seven of the athlete's medals were won at the Olympics, including four gold medals, one silver medal, and two bronze medals. At Rio 2016, Biles picked up golds for the team, all-around, vault and floor events, plus a bronze medal for the beam event.

In Tokyo 2020 she won silver in the team event, and, on Tuesday – returning to the games after a break – she won bronze with a stunning routine in the beam event, narrowly missing out on silver or gold by fractions of a point. China's Tang Xijing and Guan Chenchen won silver and gold, respectively.

Biles, 24, hit the headlines at Tokyo 2020 after dropping out of the women’s team final and four of her individual finals to prioritise her mental health.

Biles withdrew after a medical evaluation. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her wellbeing. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many,” Team USA said in a statement.

The gymnast explained during a press conference that she “put mental health first because if you don’t then you’re not going to enjoy your sport and you’re not going to succeed as much as you want to.

“So it’s OK sometimes to even sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are, rather than just battle through it.”

The gymnast has been widely praised for highlighting the mental strain athletes can endure during competition, and for setting boundaries for her own mental health.

"So awesome to see you back up there!" tweeted fellow athlete, American Olympic champion swimmer Simone Manuel, following her medal-winning beam routine. "You have so much to be proud of! Your resilience is so inspiring!"

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

204K+
Followers
96K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Simone Manuel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Gold Medals#Rio 2016#Team Usa#American Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Can’t Handle Hoda Kotb’s Reaction to Simone Biles’s Bronze Medal Win

Being the amazing Team U.S.A. cheerleader that she is, Today show coanchor Hoda Kotb couldn't help but cheer on Simone Biles during the balance beam final on Tuesday. The 56-year-old NBC cohost watched from the stands as the 24-year-old Olympian celebrated her strong dismount following a difficult week at the Olympics. Last week, Simone announced that she was withdrawing from the all-around women’s gymnastics team final and, subsequently, four all-around individual events. But before the Summer Games were over, she returned to the beam and earned a bronze medal for Team USA.
NFLPosted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
Mental HealthHuffingtonPost

Piers Morgan Trashes Simone Biles' Mental Health Stance In Separate Rants

TV personality Piers Morgan ― who dismissed Meghan Markle’s claims of palace racism and depression before he parted ways with “Good Morning Britain” ― this time targeted another young and famous Black woman, Simone Biles. Morgan trashed Biles’ explanation that she dropped out of the team competition at the Olympics...
GymnasticsPosted by
The Independent

Simone Biles’ Twitter ‘likes’ reveal how dangerous it could have been for her to compete in the Olympics final

Simone Biles, the most accomplished U.S. gymnast of all time, withdrew from the women’s all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics — and her “likes” on Twitter further prove she made the right decision.The four time Gold-medal winning champion opted out of the all-around competition just after doing the same at the women’s final, during which a slight error forced the athlete to make an awkward landing. “After the performance I did, I just didn’t want to go on. I have to focus on my mental health,” Biles said. “I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right...
NFLHollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy