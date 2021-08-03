Counselor's Corner: The purpose of life

Where am I going? This is a question everyone will ask at some point in life. Life begins. Life ends. What happens next? And what happens between the beginning of life and the end of life on this earth? I just returned from a graduation party. The mother of the high school graduate grew up with our two daughters and her younger brother grew up with our son. They lived one house from us in Troy. Our two daughters were at this celebration. As we gathered and shared memories, I noticed the people: young, middle aged and senior citizens. It was a panorama of life. After the party, my daughter took me over to her good friend’s home. She teaches with my daughter at the same high school. There I met another friend who was visiting.