Super Chix® Signs New Agreement For 36 Restaurants For The State Of Arizona And Select Utah Markets

By SUPER CHIX®
franchising.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // Salt Lake City, UT - SUPER CHIX® is pleased to announce the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 36 additional restaurants for the State of Arizona and certain markets in Utah. “ The new franchise area is owned and will be operated by a Utah- based development and investment group and their team. This is an incredibly solid restaurant development group, deeply experienced in business startup, restaurant operations and development. The group will open their first SUPER CHIX® restaurant in 2021 in Ogden, UT. Additionally, they have other prospective locations they’re already working to sign,” said CEO Darryl Neider.

