Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Former Gov. Blagojevich files suit to run for public office

By Brian Feldman
audacy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis (KMOX) -- Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday for the right to run for public office again. In 2009, General Assembly Speaker Mike Madigan got a rule passed banning Blagojevich from public office for life after he was convicted on corruption charges.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Blagojevich
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Gov#General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

Cuomo, leaving office, files for retirement

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday filed for retirement as he prepares to leave office in one week, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office confirmed. Cuomo's retirement will take effect on September 1 in keeping with a state pension requirement that an application for retirement must be on file for at least 15 days, but not more than 90 days, before it can occur.
PoliticsNBC News

Gov. Cuomo’s former executive assistant files criminal complaint

A former executive assistant has filed a criminal complaint against New York Governor Cuomo, alleging he groped her in November of last year. This comes as Cuomo’s attorneys blasted the Attorney General’s report that accused him of sexually harassing 11 women. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged. Aug. 6, 2021.
EducationJuneau Empire

Former Gov. Walker files to run again as an independent

Former Gov. Bill Walker announced Tuesday he was running to unseat Gov. Mike Dunleavy in the 2022 gubernatorial election alongside running mate Heidi Drygas, a former commissioner of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. In a phone interview with the Empire Monday, Walker and Drygas said they wanted to...
Politicswvgazettemail.com

Gov. Justice appoints former WV Coal Association head to Public Service Commission

The West Virginia Public Service Commission charged with regulating the state’s utilities, including electric utilities and the coal-fired generating plants that power them, has a new appointee. It’s the former longtime president of the state’s influential coal industry lobbyist group. Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Bill Raney, who was president...
Politicsmynbc5.com

Gov. Cuomo avoids impeachment, could run for office in the future

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The New York State Assembly has halted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's impeachment proceedings. Associate Professor of Political Science at Skidmore College, Ronald Seyb, explained one of the big reasons as to why they stopped. “There's a legal memo, that was submitted to the Assembly, a 6-page...
Politicscnycentral.com

Gov. Cuomo files for retirement, effective Sept. 1

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Comptroller’s Office -- confirming for us -- the governor has officially filed for retirement, effective Sept. 1. As the law stands right now – Gov. Cuomo will be eligible to receive a state pension. The comptroller's office says, as of July 31st,...
alaskasnewssource.com

Former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker files for second term in 2022

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has announced a bid for a second term in 2022. Walker filed a letter of intent on Monday with the Alaska Public Offices Commission, which allows him to begin fundraising before officially registering for reelection with the Division of Elections. Heidi...
Texas Statekgns.tv

Supreme Court refuses Texas governor’s mask mandate ban

Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Supreme Court has declined to block restraining orders against Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban. The justices remanded Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal to the 3rd Texas Court of Appeal in Austin for a hearing. The court did not issue an opinion for its Thursday...
Broward County, FLthewestsidegazette.com

Congressional Candidate Files Suit Against DeSantis for Outlawing of School Mask Mandates

At press time, Broward County Public Schools voted 8-1 to keep mask mandate in place. Congressional candidate Elvin Dowling a first-time candidate for public office, who is far from being just another career politician, filed a lawsuit on Friday against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis regarding DeSantis’ recent executive order allowing funding to be withheld from schools that choose to impose mask mandates.
hngn.com

Recurring $2,000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Receive Another Payment Soon as Petition Earns Millions of Support

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, many people in need of financial assistance wonder if they'll get a fourth stimulus check anytime soon. Progressive Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation on July 30 that would provide adults and children with recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments. According to a press release, the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act are two pieces of legislation aimed at creating a 21st-century economy that reflects Americans' everyday needs.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Florida Lawyer Files $5 Million Defamation Suit Against Roger Stone

A Florida lawyer has filed a $5 million defamation suit against conservative crony Roger Stone, alleging that Stone made defamatory remarks involving sexual contact with his kids, according to the Associated Press. Larry Klayman, a conservative activist and the founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, filed the suit Thursday over remarks Stone reportedly wrote on the right-wing social network Gab, claiming that Klayman was a “warped former lawyer that the 11th circuit found guilty of molesting his own children.” When Klayman asked Stone to take the false claim down, Stone doubled down and further insulted Klayman, the lawsuit says. Klayman said the allegations stemmed from a messy divorce in which his ex-wife made wild claims, including the molestation one, which he said had been investigated and he had never been charged. Klayman’s law license was suspended in Washington, D.C., but he is still licensed in Florida.

Comments / 0

Community Policy