Cat Runs Around The Field At Yankee Stadium To The Delight Of Fans

Joey Gallo hit his first home run as a member of the New York Yankees, and it is officially one of the weirdest homers of all-time. The New York Yankees had no intent of selling at the trade deadline, as evidenced by their two huge acquisitions in Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo. Rizzo hit his first home run with the Yankees in his first game with the team. Nearly a week later, Gallo finally hit his first homer, and it happened to take place in Yankee Stadium.