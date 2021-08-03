Cancel
Pets

Cat Runs Around The Field At Yankee Stadium To The Delight Of Fans

 4 days ago

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Chanting) MVP, MVP, MVP. MARTINEZ: That was the scene at Yankee Stadium yesterday as the home team hosted the Baltimore Orioles. The unticketed kitty was a welcome distraction for Yankee fans while their team was losing the game by 6. The speedy cat evaded the grounds crew before finally being corralled in left field. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

