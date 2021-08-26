Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, SC

Public Auctions - Auction - 2021-08-26

The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Go Store It- Mount Pleasant located at 1154 Gregorie Ferry, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 intends to hold a sale to sell the property stored at the facility by the below list of occupants whom are in default at an auction. The sale will occur as on online auction via www.storagetreasures. com on 2021-08-26 at 3:00 P.M Kent Alan Perkins #3119 content-boxes, mattresses, furniture This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. AD# 1951462.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy