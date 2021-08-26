Public Auctions - Auction - 2021-08-26

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Go Store It- Mount Pleasant located at 1154 Gregorie Ferry, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 intends to hold a sale to sell the property stored at the facility by the below list of occupants whom are in default at an auction. The sale will occur as on online auction via www.storagetreasures. com on 2021-08-26 at 3:00 P.M Kent Alan Perkins #3119 content-boxes, mattresses, furniture This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. AD# 1951462.