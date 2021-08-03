Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

First Citizens: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $152.8 million. The bank, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, said it had earnings of $15.09 per share. The bank posted revenue of $496 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $480.5 million, beating Street forecasts.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Citizens#Raleigh#Fcnca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$456.02 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post sales of $456.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $521.30 million and the lowest is $347.70 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $106.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 329.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$275.44 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post $275.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.96 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $135.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $395.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $395.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.40 million and the highest is $400.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $337.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce $307.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.30 million and the highest is $311.00 million. SPX reported sales of $363.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.69 Million

Brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to post $286.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.57 million and the lowest is $281.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report $117.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $97.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$531.59 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $531.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.07 million and the lowest is $525.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $444.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Sempra Energy (SRE) Q2 Earnings Top, 2021 EPS View Raised

SRE - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.63, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 by 2.5%. The bottom line however declined 4.7% from $1.71 in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of $1.37 per share compared with...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

Comments / 0

Community Policy