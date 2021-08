Fluor (NYSE:FLR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.